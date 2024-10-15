Standoff in Austria: Coalition Conundrum

In a significant political standoff, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the conservative OVP has ruled out forming a coalition government with the far-right FPO leader Herbert Kickl. Despite the FPO winning the recent parliamentary election, Nehammer maintains his stance against joining forces with Kickl, citing party disagreements.

The tension comes as President Alexander Van der Bellen called for a meeting of the leaders of the three parties with the most votes to confirm their positions. However, Nehammer reiterated at a press conference his intention not to enable a government led by the FPO, reinforcing his position following the election results.

While the FPO suggests any government without their participation would be undemocratic, the OVP counters that most voters opposed the FPO. As options narrow, the prospect of a three-way coalition involving the Social Democrats and the liberal Neos remains a potential path forward for the OVP.

