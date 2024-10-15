Left Menu

Rahul, Kharge, Priyanka to attend Omar Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony in Srinagar

Updated: 15-10-2024 23:12 IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of CM-elect Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Wednesday, a senior party leader said.

The stage is set for Abdullah to be sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the National Conference-Congress alliance won the maiden assembly elections held after the abrogation of Article 370. The oath of office and secrecy will also be administered to Abdullah's chosen ministers by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at 11.30 am at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

''Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji, and Priyanka ji are scheduled to participate in the oath ceremony tomorrow,'' a senior Congress leader told PTI.

He said that some chief ministers and representatives of some states will also attend the event.

The party high command will convey the decision on ministerial berths for Congress MLAs in the new government, he added.

Congress appointed Ghulam Ahmad Mir as its Legislature Party leader in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Security has been tightened around the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

