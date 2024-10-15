Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Plot Uncovered: Federal Investigation Nears Conclusion

Brazil's federal police are on the brink of concluding an investigation implicating former president Jair Bolsonaro in an attempt to stage a coup after his 2022 election loss, according to a source familiar with the probe. This comes as fresh evidence highlights Bolsonaro's role in editing a decree draft aimed at reversing the election results.

The investigation, initially due in August, was delayed to incorporate findings from a separate inquiry into alleged unlawful surveillance of Bolsonaro's opponents during his presidency. The source reveals that the January 8, 2023 riots by Bolsonaro supporters were perceived as the final attempt to disrupt the democratic process.

Additional findings from phones seized during the probe are anticipated in the report set to be delivered to the Supreme Court. Bolsonaro, already facing charges related to COVID-19 vaccination cards and misuse of gifts, remains barred from public office until 2030 following a conviction for election-related misconduct.

