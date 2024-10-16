Trump's Ambiguous Ties with Putin: The Controversial Connections

Former President Donald Trump declined to clarify whether he has communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office, as journalist Bob Woodward's book alleges. Trump suggested such communication would benefit America, sparking further controversy over his Russian relations.

The claims of secret conversations have been denied by Trump's campaign and the Kremlin. Woodward's book highlights that Trump allegedly made numerous private calls to Putin, and even provided COVID-19 test machines during the pandemic's peak.

Debate intensified during Trump's recent interview where he refused to confirm any talks with Putin but emphasized the importance of maintaining relationships with international leaders. Trump's past interactions with Putin remain under scrutiny, especially concerning the 2016 election interference allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)