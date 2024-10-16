Left Menu

World Bank Chief Sees Trump as an Ally in Expanding U.S. Market Reach

World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed optimism about former President Donald Trump's understanding of international financial institutions' value, emphasizing Trump's previous support for a capital increase in the IBRD. Banga suggested that aligning international lending with Trump's policies could benefit American companies abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 01:15 IST
In a recent discussion, World Bank President Ajay Banga highlighted former President Donald Trump's recognition of the strategic importance of international financial institutions. Banga emphasized that Trump's past actions, such as authorizing a capital increase for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), reflect a discernment of their value.

Despite Trump's known criticisms of multilateral entities and climate change efforts, Banga conveyed a confident outlook regarding a potential second Trump presidency. He suggested that if the World Bank's initiatives align with Trump's administrative goals, it could enhance market opportunities for U.S. businesses globally.

Banga's comments come as speculation abounds concerning the future relationship between Trump and global financial organizations. The remarks underscore a nuanced understanding of how international lending can dovetail with national economic policies to benefit American enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

