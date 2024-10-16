Left Menu

Record Turnout in Georgia as Early Voting Begins Amid Tight Polls

Georgia sees a surge in voter turnout as early voting commences for the U.S. presidential election. In a tight race, Kamala Harris leads slightly over Donald Trump, while courts expedite election-related lawsuits. Meanwhile, a Boeing workers' strike continues, and Meta faces legal battles over teen social media addiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia voters are heading to the polls in record numbers as early voting kicks off for the November 5 presidential election, notes state officials. Over 252,000 voters have already cast their ballots, doubling the turnout from the first day of early voting in 2020, declared Gabriel Sterling, a top election official in Georgia.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Vice President Kamala Harris holds a slight 45% to 42% lead over former President Donald Trump as the two vie for the presidency. This close race underscores heightened Democratic engagement compared to 2020 when Joe Biden defeated Trump.

Elsewhere in the U.S., striking Boeing workers rallied in Seattle demanding better wages amid financial constraints faced by the company. Additionally, Meta, Facebook's parent company, is set to face lawsuits from various U.S. states accusing it of contributing to teen mental health issues via addictive social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

