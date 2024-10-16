Left Menu

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addresses challenges in gaining support from Black male voters. In a recent interview, she defends her prosecutorial record, advocates for marijuana decriminalization, and police reform. Harris also addresses misinformation and announces economic proposals aimed at Black men, amid declining support compared to Biden's 2020 election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 05:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 05:58 IST
Kamala Harris

In an effort to regain momentum among Black male voters, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris defended her prosecutorial record and proposed key policy changes during a prominent radio interview on Tuesday.

Engaging with host Charlamagne tha God, Harris refuted claims of disproportionately incarcerating Black men as a former district attorney. She expressed her commitment to decriminalizing marijuana, highlighting the negative impacts on African American communities. Her campaign faces challenges as polls indicate a dip in Black male support compared to President Joe Biden's 2020 performance.

Harris aims to navigate obstacles posed by misinformation from the Trump camp, urging for police reform through the stalled George Floyd Policing Act. The vice president strives to revitalize her campaign by engaging media platforms like Fox News and considering a guest spot on Joe Rogan's podcast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

