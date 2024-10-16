Elon Musk's $75 Million Boost to Trump's Campaign

Elon Musk has emerged as a significant financial supporter for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, contributing nearly $75 million to America PAC within a three-month period. The PAC, focused on voter turnout in crucial states, expended approximately $72 million over the same timeframe, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The PAC founded by Musk, a new yet vital player in supporting Trump, demonstrates the campaign's dependency on external groups for reaching voters. Musk, Tesla's CEO, was reportedly the sole donor to America PAC, further solidifying his role as one of the Republican Party's top mega donors in this election cycle.

Musk's contributions underline a notable political shift, given his past Democratic voting history. This development happens amidst reports of staffing challenges within America PAC and highlights Musk's increasing political engagement as he plans further support and talks in key states like Pennsylvania.

