Mahathir Mohamad Hospitalized Amid Legal Battle

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 99, was hospitalized due to a respiratory infection, leading to the postponement of a defamation case he has filed against the current deputy prime minister. Mahathir, with a history of heart problems, has been frequently admitted to the hospital recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:53 IST
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, aged 99, has been admitted to the hospital for a respiratory infection, his office confirmed on Wednesday. The news follows reports of him missing a court appearance in a defamation lawsuit he filed.

Mahathir, who has a notable history of heart issues and has undergone bypass surgeries, has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years, with the last instance occurring in July. The scheduled court hearing on Wednesday was postponed after his lawyer reported his admission to the National Heart Institute.

An aide disclosed that Mahathir was admitted on Tuesday evening due to a persistent cough from a lower respiratory tract infection and will remain on medical leave until October 25. Mahathir's political career spans decades, having served 22 years initially, and briefly returning to power in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

