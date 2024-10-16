Left Menu

NDA's Confidence Soars as Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections Loom

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari expressed confidence in NDA's electoral success in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, highlighting the secure single-phase elections as a sign of robust governance. Meanwhile, bypolls are scheduled across 48 assembly constituencies, with polling in key states including Maharashtra and Jharkhand in mid-November.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Wednesday expressed optimism about the NDA's chances in the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. He noted that Maharashtra's shift to single-phase elections reflects a strong governmental framework. According to Bhandari, neither Congress nor Shiv Sena (UBT) believes they have the public's backing in the state.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced bypolls for 48 assembly constituencies, including significant seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar shared these dates during a press conference, confirming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Despite ten vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, bypolls have been declared for nine, with the Milkipur seat on hold due to pending litigation. Polling is set for November 13 on 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad seat, while additional polls are slated for November 20 in Uttarakhand and Nanded, Maharashtra. Jharkhand will hold elections in two phases on these dates, with results expected on November 23 across 15 states.

