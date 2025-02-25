LDF Clinches Victory in Kerala Local Body Bypolls

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) emerged victorious in Kerala's local body bypolls, capturing 15 out of the 30 contested wards. The State Election Commission announced the results, which covered 13 districts, excluding Wayanad.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) garnered 12 wards, and three independents also claimed victory. However, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did not secure a single seat. Notably, LDF candidates in two Kasaragod district wards were elected unopposed.

Polling occurred on February 24 across 28 wards, with vote counting completed on Tuesday, as per the State Election Commission's schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)