Strategic Moves: Maharashtra's Political Chessboard Before Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition nominates seven members to the legislative council, ensuring community representation to prevent rebellion. BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP divide seats strategically, aiming to tackle caste divides and win back lost electoral ground, especially in the Marathwada region.

Updated: 16-10-2024 13:12 IST
The Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra has strategically nominated seven members to the legislative council just before the assembly elections, balancing community representation and aiming to prevent potential rebellion within its ranks, political analysts suggest.

New MLCs were sworn in, including BJP's Chitra Wagh and Vikrant Patil, spiritual leader Dharmaguru Babusingh Maharaj Rathod, and NCP's Pankaj Bhujbal and Idris Naikwadi, alongside Shiv Sena members. These appointments aim to address growing caste divides and regain electoral influence, particularly in Marathwada.

The coalition tactically aligns its political moves, with BJP accommodating emerging leaders while Shiv Sena and NCP focus on maintaining their grip on traditional and minority vote banks, setting the stage for upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

