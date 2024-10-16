Left Menu

Congress Urges EC to Transfer Police Officers Amid Assam Poll Violence

The Congress in Assam has approached the Election Commission to request the transfer of specific police officers in Nagaon district, accusing them of failing to act against BJP workers responsible for violence against Congress supporters. They emphasize ensuring free and fair elections in the upcoming Samaguri bypoll.

The Assam Congress has called on the Election Commission to reassign certain police officers in Nagaon district, alleging partiality towards BJP workers. The Congress claims that these officers did not intervene in a violent incident in Rupahihat, allegedly provoked by BJP supporters against Congress members.

A Congress delegation, including state working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar and senior leader Ripun Bora, met with Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, presenting a memorandum requesting officer transfers to safeguard electoral integrity.

Accusations extend to SP Swapneel Deka and officers Sanjib Kumar Roy and Biku Barman for purportedly collaborating with BJP leaders. The Congress aims to ensure unbiased polling in Samaguri, where voting is set for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

