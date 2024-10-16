Left Menu

Minister’s Fiery Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi Sparks Controversy

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh's controversial remarks against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is contesting from Wayanad, have ignited a backlash from Congress. Party leaders protested by defacing Singh's nameplate. Singh criticized the Gandhi family for relying on support from other parties to secure electoral wins.

Controversy erupted on Wednesday as Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh faced Congress' wrath due to his inflammatory comments regarding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's election bid from Wayanad. In a dramatic act of protest, a party leader vandalized Singh's nameplate, marking 'thief' on his bungalow gate.

Singh, previously aligned with Congress, lost to Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli. Utilizing social media, he insinuated Vadra's weakness with a cryptic hashtag aimed at her choice of constituency. His message followed Vadra's designation as the Congress candidate for Wayanad, a role vacated by her brother.

Ajay Rai, Congress' state unit leader, decried Singh's comments as emblematic of pervasive gender biases. Accusations of verbal misconduct towards female candidates were squarely placed on the BJP leadership. Despite the backlash, no official complaint has been lodged, but the incident highlights ongoing political tensions.

