Raj Thackeray Announces MNS Independence in Maharashtra Elections
Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has declared that the party will independently contest the Maharashtra assembly elections, without forming any alliances. MNS will compete for the most constituencies, ambitious for a role in the government post-elections. Thackeray also praised the state government for waiving tolls at Mumbai's entry points.
In a significant move, Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), announced that his party will contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections independently, without any alliances.
Thackeray emphasized their ambition to contest more seats than any other party, aiming for governance post-elections. He appreciated the government's decision to eliminate tolls at Mumbai's entry points, noting MNS's long-standing campaign for this change.
Previously an advocate for Modi, Thackeray has now adopted a more critical stance. Despite the MNS's limited success in past elections, with only one seat secured each in 2014 and 2019, Thackeray's determination remains strong as the state approaches its November 20 elections.
