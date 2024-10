Kamala Harris Courts GOP Voters in Battleground Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris launched a significant campaign maneuver by appealing directly to Republican voters in Pennsylvania, heartening onlookers with notable bipartisan backing for her election bid.

Addressing a crowd in Bucks County, Harris sharply critiqued her Republican rival Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, stressing his disregard for constitutional order. She asserted that Trump's past actions displayed a readiness to trample democratic norms, a message she reinforced before a conservative-leaning audience at Fox News.

Harris's efforts underscore a broader strategy to attract disillusioned Republicans, with influential figures like Adam Kinzinger standing beside her, advocating for unity beyond traditional party lines as the nation braces for a high-stakes electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)