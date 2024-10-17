Left Menu

Global Headlines: Medical Milestones, Legal Debates, and Controversies

Key developments in the health sector include Abbott's profit boost from medical sales, the UK's assisted dying law debate, Donald Trump's reproductive remarks, BAT's synthetic nicotine launch, Italy's surrogacy law, GSK's lawsuit against Moderna, and J&J's talc trial verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 02:28 IST
Abbott Laboratories increased its profit forecast following strong medical device sales, particularly in continuous glucose monitors, boosting its stock by 2%.

The UK Parliament was introduced to a controversial assisted dying bill, sparking a debate on terminally ill patients' rights to end their lives, marking the first attempt to change the law in a decade.

In other major headlines, Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $15 million to a man who claims its talc powder caused his cancer, and GSK launched lawsuits against Moderna for patent infringement on COVID and RSV vaccines.

