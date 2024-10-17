Global Headlines: Medical Milestones, Legal Debates, and Controversies

Abbott Laboratories increased its profit forecast following strong medical device sales, particularly in continuous glucose monitors, boosting its stock by 2%.

The UK Parliament was introduced to a controversial assisted dying bill, sparking a debate on terminally ill patients' rights to end their lives, marking the first attempt to change the law in a decade.

In other major headlines, Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $15 million to a man who claims its talc powder caused his cancer, and GSK launched lawsuits against Moderna for patent infringement on COVID and RSV vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)