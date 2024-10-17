Indonesia's Political Consolidation: Prabowo's Unifying Leadership
Indonesia's largest political party, PDIP, may support incoming President Prabowo Subianto, potentially leading to no opposition in parliament. Discussions are ongoing between PDIP and Prabowo, with significant political impacts anticipated if a coalition is formed. Seven of the eight parliamentary parties already support Prabowo's coalition.
Indonesia's largest political party, PDIP, has announced its support for the incoming president, Prabowo Subianto, though it remains unclear if they will formally join his substantial coalition prior to the upcoming inauguration.
If an agreement is reached, Prabowo's presidency could be marked by an unprecedented absence of opposition in parliament since the start of direct presidential elections in 2004, a scenario with significant consequences for Indonesia's democratic processes.
Meetings between Prabowo and PDIP leadership, including notable figures like Megawati Sukarnoputri, are reportedly in the works, as Prabowo prepares his potential ministers, addressing economic and geopolitical issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
