Left Menu

Indonesia's Political Consolidation: Prabowo's Unifying Leadership

Indonesia's largest political party, PDIP, may support incoming President Prabowo Subianto, potentially leading to no opposition in parliament. Discussions are ongoing between PDIP and Prabowo, with significant political impacts anticipated if a coalition is formed. Seven of the eight parliamentary parties already support Prabowo's coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:21 IST
Indonesia's Political Consolidation: Prabowo's Unifying Leadership

Indonesia's largest political party, PDIP, has announced its support for the incoming president, Prabowo Subianto, though it remains unclear if they will formally join his substantial coalition prior to the upcoming inauguration.

If an agreement is reached, Prabowo's presidency could be marked by an unprecedented absence of opposition in parliament since the start of direct presidential elections in 2004, a scenario with significant consequences for Indonesia's democratic processes.

Meetings between Prabowo and PDIP leadership, including notable figures like Megawati Sukarnoputri, are reportedly in the works, as Prabowo prepares his potential ministers, addressing economic and geopolitical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024