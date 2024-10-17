Left Menu

Saini Sworn In as Haryana CM Amid Grandeur and Valmiki Jayanti

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's chief minister at a ceremony attended by numerous NDA leaders. The event coincided with Valmiki Jayanti, underscoring its cultural significance. Saini, the OBC leader, is set to lead the state with a focus on rapid development under PM Modi's guidance.

Nayab Singh Saini officially took oath as the chief minister of Haryana in a grand ceremony attended by a multitude of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event, held in Panchkula, coincided with Valmiki Jayanti, a day marked with cultural reverence, particularly among Dalits.

The oath-taking ceremony, administered by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, witnessed Saini assuming the role for the second time. His reappointment marks a significant political development amidst the BJP securing its third consecutive term in the state following the recent assembly polls.

Saini emphasized his government's commitment to uphold the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', promising to propel Haryana's development. With security heightened, notable attendance included several chief ministers and prominent Union ministers, underscoring the event's high-profile nature.

