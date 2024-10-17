Political Drama Unfolds: Kenya's Deputy President Faces Impeachment Amid Health Crisis

In a dramatic turn of events, Kenya's Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, found himself unable to attend his pivotal impeachment trial in the Senate owing to a severe health crisis.

Gachagua, instrumental in President William Ruto's election victory two years ago, has come under fire from presidential allies. The National Assembly's vote to impeach him last week followed accusations of disloyalty and provocative public remarks.

On Thursday afternoon, as Gachagua was set to confront 11 impeachment charges and the Senate prepared for a decisive vote, his lawyer, Paul Muite, informed the legislative body of the deputy president's grave illness, stating he was in hospital.

