Mitch McConnell to Step Down: An End of an Era in U.S. Senate

Mitch McConnell, the Republican U.S. Senator and once the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election in 2026. This decision brings to a close a pivotal chapter in American politics, with McConnell having been a political powerhouse in Washington for decades.

Making the announcement on his 83rd birthday, McConnell reflected on his long tenure, during which he represented Kentucky in the Senate since 1985. He described his service as 'the honor of a lifetime,' underscoring his decision by affirming that his current Senate term will be his last.

Throughout his career, McConnell has been sent to the Senate seven times by the citizens of Kentucky. He expressed gratitude for the trust they placed in him to represent their interests in the nation's capital, illustrating his deep connection to his constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)