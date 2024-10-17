Left Menu

Disillusionment and Departure: Capt Ajay Singh Yadav Quits Congress

Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, a senior Congress leader and former minister, resigned from the party citing disillusionment with the leadership following Sonia Gandhi's departure as party president. His decision marks him as the third prominent leader to leave the Congress in recent years, following Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhry.

Following the Haryana assembly elections, prominent Congress leader and ex-minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav announced his resignation from the party on Thursday, expressing discontent over his treatment after Sonia Gandhi stepped down as the Congress president.

In a notable move, Yadav also resigned from his role as chairman of the AICC's Other Backward Classes department, highlighting a growing rift within the party ranks. Yadav's exit represents the third major departure from the Congress in recent years, joining leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhry, who have both allied with the BJP.

Yadav's dissatisfaction stemmed from internal conflicts and his perception of insufficient representation for the Ahirwal region within party committees. He criticized the Congress for its performance in southern Haryana and called for introspection following its loss in key assembly seats.

