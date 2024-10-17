Left Menu

Secret Service Under Scrutiny: Urgent Reforms Needed After Attempted Trump Assassination

An independent review suggests necessary reforms for the U.S. Secret Service after an assassination attempt on Donald Trump exposed security gaps. The review highlights bureaucratic complacency and urges a comprehensive overhaul to prevent future incidents. New security measures have been implemented but more systemic changes are recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:06 IST
Secret Service Under Scrutiny: Urgent Reforms Needed After Attempted Trump Assassination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Secret Service is under fire for its bureaucratic and complacent state, as an independent review reveals security flaws following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The probe warns that without significant reform, similar incidents are likely to recur.

On July 13, Trump narrowly avoided being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet grazed his ear during a campaign event. The near-fatal incident prompted a reevaluation of security protocols, resulting in increased measures for Trump's public appearances.

The review outlines several issues within the Secret Service, including a lack of leadership and cohesive planning. It calls for immediate implementation of recommended security enhancements, with an evaluation proposed by 2025. Steps already taken include improved communication and additional protective measures, as Acting Director Ronald Rowe confirmed ongoing efforts to secure further budgetary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024