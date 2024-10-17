Secret Service Under Scrutiny: Urgent Reforms Needed After Attempted Trump Assassination

The U.S. Secret Service is under fire for its bureaucratic and complacent state, as an independent review reveals security flaws following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The probe warns that without significant reform, similar incidents are likely to recur.

On July 13, Trump narrowly avoided being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet grazed his ear during a campaign event. The near-fatal incident prompted a reevaluation of security protocols, resulting in increased measures for Trump's public appearances.

The review outlines several issues within the Secret Service, including a lack of leadership and cohesive planning. It calls for immediate implementation of recommended security enhancements, with an evaluation proposed by 2025. Steps already taken include improved communication and additional protective measures, as Acting Director Ronald Rowe confirmed ongoing efforts to secure further budgetary support.

