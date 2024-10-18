Left Menu

Kenyan Senate's Historic Move: Gachagua's Impeachment Sparks Political Turmoil

Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been impeached by the Senate on five of 11 charges, becoming the first in the nation’s history to face such removal. His impeachment has led to political controversy, with allegations of political motivation and concerns about President William Ruto’s governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:17 IST
In a historic decision, Kenya's Senate voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, making him the first deputy president to be removed from office via impeachment. By a decisive margin, 54 out of 67 senators supported the motion, citing 'gross violation of the constitution' among other charges.

Gachagua's ousting, supported by allegations of disloyalty and provocative comments, came after he failed to appear at the Senate proceedings due to hospitalization, which his legal team argues was unjustly overlooked. The Senate's decision has intensified the political landscape, with Gachagua contesting the charges in court.

This impeachment is viewed as politically charged, with implications for President William Ruto who has remained silent on the matter. As scrutiny looms over Gachagua's finances, political analysts warn that public sentiment might shift, demanding similar accountability from Ruto amidst discontent over government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

