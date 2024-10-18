US Political Tides: Shifts, Indictments, and Strategic Showdowns

In a series of key developments across the United States, a Georgia grand jury indicted a 14-year-old shooter and his father for the tragic school shooting in September, pressing multiple serious charges against the duo, including malice murder and cruelty to children.

In Texas, Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is shifting its legal battles to a conservative-leaning court, strategically adjusting terms of service to potentially gain favorable judgments.

Meanwhile, political dynamics heat up as Mark Cuban supports Kamala Harris against Donald Trump's policies, amidst early voting in North Carolina, positioned as a critical battleground for the looming U.S. presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)