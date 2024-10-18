Left Menu

Rajan Teli Shifts Allegiance: From BJP to Shiv Sena

Rajan Teli, a BJP leader from Sindhudurg, has resigned from the party to join Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray. Teli, who managed the Sawantwadi assembly segment, cited issues with the Rane family's dominance within BJP. His departure highlights political shifts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

In a significant political development, Rajan Teli, a prominent BJP figure from Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, has announced his resignation from the party. Teli plans to join the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), signaling a shifting landscape ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Known for his role as the BJP in-charge for the Sawantwadi assembly segment, Teli accused the party of marginalizing dedicated workers, especially following the Rane family's entry. Narayan Rane's political influence has been a point of contention, as Teli opposed the concentration of power within one family.

The potential candidacy of Nilesh Rane, Narayan Rane's son, in the November polls underlines these internal disputes. With the Konkan belt's pivotal 75 assembly seats in play, Teli's move might impact the political dynamics in Maharashtra.

