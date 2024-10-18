Left Menu

Trump Blames Zelenskiy for War with Russia, Hints at Policy Shift

Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for allegedly contributing to the war with Russia, indicating a potential shift in U.S. policy should he win the November 5 election. Trump suggested a reduction in U.S. aid to Ukraine, contrasting with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris's support for continued assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:33 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent podcast, Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of playing a role in the inception of the war with Russia. The former U.S. president's remarks suggest a major shift in U.S. policy toward Russia if he secures victory on November 5.

Trump, a consistent critic of Zelenskiy, denounced the Ukrainian leader for not pursuing peace with Moscow and implied that Zelenskiy might have to surrender territory to achieve a resolution. These assertions, made during an appearance on the PBD Podcast, further his stance, now claiming Zelenskiy helped initiate the conflict that started with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

If elected, Trump suggests he might curtail American military support to Ukraine, clashing with Vice President Kamala Harris's commitment to sustain aid. As a Democratic nominee, Harris underscores Ukraine's triumph as crucial to U.S. national security, often criticizing Trump for his reluctance to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

