In a recent podcast, Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of playing a role in the inception of the war with Russia. The former U.S. president's remarks suggest a major shift in U.S. policy toward Russia if he secures victory on November 5.

Trump, a consistent critic of Zelenskiy, denounced the Ukrainian leader for not pursuing peace with Moscow and implied that Zelenskiy might have to surrender territory to achieve a resolution. These assertions, made during an appearance on the PBD Podcast, further his stance, now claiming Zelenskiy helped initiate the conflict that started with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

If elected, Trump suggests he might curtail American military support to Ukraine, clashing with Vice President Kamala Harris's commitment to sustain aid. As a Democratic nominee, Harris underscores Ukraine's triumph as crucial to U.S. national security, often criticizing Trump for his reluctance to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)