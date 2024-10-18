Left Menu

Giriraj Singh's Bold Call for Hindu Solidarity Amid Communal Tensions

Union Minister Giriraj Singh highlights the perceived threat to Hindus amidst recent communal violence. As he embarks on the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra,' Singh emphasizes the need for Hindu organization, citing attacks during religious processions. His yatra has received mixed views, drawing both support and criticism.

Updated: 18-10-2024 14:13 IST
Giriraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has raised concerns over the communal violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, underscoring what he describes as a 'threat' to the Hindu community. The senior BJP leader emphasized the need for Hindus to organize, despite being the majority population.

Singh's remarks came during his departure for the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from Bhagalpur, Bihar. He stated that the yatra is not a party initiative but a personal mission to safeguard his community, highlighting the challenges faced by Hindus in regions like Bahraich, Sitamarhi, and internationally in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The yatra has sparked debate, with opposition and allies questioning its potential impact on communal harmony. The BJP remains divided, with state unit leaders unaware of the program while national spokespeople reiterate Singh's commitment to his faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

