Biden's International Balancing Act: Allies and Election Worries

Even amidst global travels, President Joe Biden finds it difficult to sidestep the cloud of Donald Trump. As Biden engages with European allies this week, the looming US presidential election and a precarious race heighten concerns over Trump's possible impact on international relations.

In Berlin, Biden participates in closed talks addressing Russia's war in Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts. Trump's rhetoric, prioritizing tariffs and showing apathy towards Ukraine's security needs, contrasts sharply with Biden's long-term, institutional commitments to US allies.

While emphasizing democratic values during his trip, Biden avoids direct press interaction, drawing scrutiny. His itinerary includes dialogue with top leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, addressing diverse topics from AI development to renewable energy.

