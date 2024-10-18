North Korea Dispatches Troops to Support Russia in Ukraine Conflict

In a significant geopolitical development, South Korean intelligence has reported the deployment of 12,000 North Korean troops to support Russia's military efforts in Ukraine, as reported by Yonhap News. The National Intelligence Service was cited as the source, though the report remains unconfirmed by the agency.

The urgency of the situation prompted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to lead an emergency meeting on Friday, aiming to assess the implications of North Korea's involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Despite the gravity of these reports, official confirmation from South Korea regarding the troop deployment is still pending, according to a statement from the presidential office's public affairs division.

