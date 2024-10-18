Left Menu

Mediating Middle East Tensions: Russia's Role

Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses readiness to mediate between Israel and Iran amidst tensions, highlighting the complexities in achieving peace. He emphasizes Russia's willingness to engage in discussions if both nations are interested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:05 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the potential for compromises between Israel and Iran, though he admitted such efforts would be challenging to realize.

Amidst rising concerns over a potential conflict, Putin commented on the situation during recent talks, suggesting that peace negotiations require delicate handling.

He affirmed Russia's readiness to facilitate discussions, should both parties express genuine interest in dialogue, underlining Russia's role in international peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

