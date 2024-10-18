Mediating Middle East Tensions: Russia's Role
Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses readiness to mediate between Israel and Iran amidst tensions, highlighting the complexities in achieving peace. He emphasizes Russia's willingness to engage in discussions if both nations are interested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the potential for compromises between Israel and Iran, though he admitted such efforts would be challenging to realize.
Amidst rising concerns over a potential conflict, Putin commented on the situation during recent talks, suggesting that peace negotiations require delicate handling.
He affirmed Russia's readiness to facilitate discussions, should both parties express genuine interest in dialogue, underlining Russia's role in international peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Putin
- Israel
- Iran
- compromises
- peace
- negotiations
- conflict
- middle east
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seattle Honors Gandhi: Bust Unveiling Celebrates Peace and Non-Violence
Gandhi's Legacy: A Blueprint for Global Peace
Nobel Peace Prize Predictions Amid Global Conflicts
Inside the Nobel Peace Prize: Process, Favorites, and Anticipation
Nobel Peace Prize Controversies: Historic Oversights and Celebrated Laureates