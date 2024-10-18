Left Menu

Turning Point: Sinwar's Death Paves Way for Ceasefire Hope in Gaza

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces, prompting a complex diplomatic scenario. His death might influence the Gaza ceasefire dynamics as world leaders urge negotiations. Both Hamas and Israeli forces remain entrenched in their positions, affecting regional stability as Hezbollah and others react.

Updated: 18-10-2024 20:31 IST
Sinwar
  • Israel

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was confirmed dead by the group on Friday after being killed by Israeli troops in Gaza. His death has heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas, specifically regarding the ongoing conflict and the hostages held by the militant group.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continuing military action until hostages are freed, Hamas maintains its stance for a ceasefire and troop withdrawal. President Joe Biden and other leaders see Sinwar's demise as an opportunity to re-engage in peace negotiations.

The conflict has caused massive devastation in Gaza and sparked reaction from Hezbollah and Iran. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin notes the potential for a ceasefire post-Sinwar, as regional and international efforts aim to stabilize the area. Hostage families seek engagement to secure their loved ones' release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

