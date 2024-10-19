America PAC's Door-to-Door Dilemma Amid Swing State Struggles

Amid the tense run-up to the Nov. 5 election, America PAC, the political action committee bankrolled by billionaire Elon Musk, is grappling with setbacks in crucial swing states such as Wisconsin and Nevada. Despite Musk's substantial $75 million investment, the PAC is falling short of its ambitious voter outreach targets, according to insiders.

Canvassers have been put on notice about missing their goals for contacting voters who could potentially swing the election in favor of former President Donald Trump. Reports suggest discrepancies in doorknocking claims, as seen in Wisconsin, where the PAC struggles to meet its goal of reaching 450,000 voters.

Efforts are being audited amid concerns that some canvassers may have misrepresented their outreach efforts, with actions like using smartphone apps to falsify their locations. In Nevada, investigations continue to ensure the integrity of recorded voter interaction numbers, while America PAC intensifies its recruitment of canvassers offering improved pay rates. The outcome of these efforts remains critical in the tight race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

