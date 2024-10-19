Wisconsin Senate Showdown: Baldwin and Hovde Clash in Heated Debate

In a fiery debate held in Madison, Democratic incumbent Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde exchanged accusations of dishonesty, making headlines in the heated Wisconsin Senate race.

Baldwin criticized Hovde's stance on Social Security, while he questioned her partner's financial dealings, signaling increased personal attacks as election day nears.

The debate underscored contentious issues such as abortion rights and health care, with both candidates staunchly defending their positions. This Senate seat remains crucial for the Democrats to retain control, attracting significant attention and funding from both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)