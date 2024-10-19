Amaravati's Transformation: Farmers' Sacrifice Fuels Historic Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu officially launched the reconstruction efforts for Amaravati, praising the voluntary land sacrifices made by farmers for the city's development. 'We are here to rewrite history,' Naidu proclaimed, acknowledging their significant contributions to the capital's infrastructure.

During the event, Naidu highlighted the development achievements under his leadership, noting how his administration managed to build essential infrastructure with a reduced budget. Citing past criticisms over land allocation for Hyderabad's airport, he noted its current contribution to the GSDP as evidence of his foresight.

The Chief Minister stressed Amaravati's importance not only as a state capital but as a national symbol. He pledged to implement global best practices for city planning, positioning Amaravati as an exemplary 'green city.' Naidu also revealed plans for developing more cities like Tirupati, focusing on strategic population management and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)