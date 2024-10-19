Left Menu

Amaravati's Transformation: Farmers' Sacrifice Fuels Historic Development

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates Amaravati's reconstruction, hailing farmers' contributions. Despite budget challenges, Naidu emphasizes on infrastructure development and Amaravati's potential as a model capital. With over 29,000 farmers' land contributions, Naidu aims to create a 'green city' showcasing best global practices.

Updated: 19-10-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:35 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu officially launched the reconstruction efforts for Amaravati, praising the voluntary land sacrifices made by farmers for the city's development. 'We are here to rewrite history,' Naidu proclaimed, acknowledging their significant contributions to the capital's infrastructure.

During the event, Naidu highlighted the development achievements under his leadership, noting how his administration managed to build essential infrastructure with a reduced budget. Citing past criticisms over land allocation for Hyderabad's airport, he noted its current contribution to the GSDP as evidence of his foresight.

The Chief Minister stressed Amaravati's importance not only as a state capital but as a national symbol. He pledged to implement global best practices for city planning, positioning Amaravati as an exemplary 'green city.' Naidu also revealed plans for developing more cities like Tirupati, focusing on strategic population management and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

