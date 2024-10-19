Health Scare: Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna Hospitalized
Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, aged 92, has been admitted to a private hospital, though details of his condition remain undisclosed. He previously experienced respiratory issues leading to hospitalization in August. Krishna also notably served as the External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna was hospitalized on Saturday, raising concerns about his health condition.
Hospital authorities confirmed Krishna's admission but withheld information on the specific ailment affecting the 92-year-old statesman.
In the past, Krishna had served as India's External Affairs Minister under the UPA government from 2009 to 2012 and was hospitalized in August for respiratory issues.
