Left Menu

BJP Announces Candidates for Punjab Assembly Bypolls

The BJP has announced three candidates for the Punjab assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13. The bypolls are for seats left vacant after their legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha. Manpreet Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon, and Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon will contest from Gidderbaha, Barnala, and Dera Baba Nanak, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:19 IST
BJP Announces Candidates for Punjab Assembly Bypolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced three candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly bypolls, set for November 13, which were prompted by legislators vacating assembly seats for the Lok Sabha.

Former state minister Manpreet Singh Badal will vie for Gidderbaha, a seat he previously won four times under the Shiromani Akali Dal. He later joined the BJP in January 2023 after exiting the Congress.

Kewal Singh Dhillon, previously elected as a Congress MLA from Barnala in 2007 and 2012, will represent the BJP for the Barnala assembly bypoll, while Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon will contest from Dera Baba Nanak following his switch to the BJP in May from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024