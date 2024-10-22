BJP Announces Candidates for Punjab Assembly Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced three candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly bypolls, set for November 13, which were prompted by legislators vacating assembly seats for the Lok Sabha.

Former state minister Manpreet Singh Badal will vie for Gidderbaha, a seat he previously won four times under the Shiromani Akali Dal. He later joined the BJP in January 2023 after exiting the Congress.

Kewal Singh Dhillon, previously elected as a Congress MLA from Barnala in 2007 and 2012, will represent the BJP for the Barnala assembly bypoll, while Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon will contest from Dera Baba Nanak following his switch to the BJP in May from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

(With inputs from agencies.)