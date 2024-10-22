BJP Announces Candidates for Punjab Assembly Bypolls
The BJP has announced three candidates for the Punjab assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13. The bypolls are for seats left vacant after their legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha. Manpreet Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon, and Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon will contest from Gidderbaha, Barnala, and Dera Baba Nanak, respectively.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced three candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly bypolls, set for November 13, which were prompted by legislators vacating assembly seats for the Lok Sabha.
Former state minister Manpreet Singh Badal will vie for Gidderbaha, a seat he previously won four times under the Shiromani Akali Dal. He later joined the BJP in January 2023 after exiting the Congress.
Kewal Singh Dhillon, previously elected as a Congress MLA from Barnala in 2007 and 2012, will represent the BJP for the Barnala assembly bypoll, while Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon will contest from Dera Baba Nanak following his switch to the BJP in May from the Shiromani Akali Dal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Not possible for us to accept Haryana poll results; serious issues raised by our candidates will be reported to EC: Jairam Ramesh.
Resounding Defeat for Separatist Candidates in Kashmir Elections
Independent Candidates Make Waves in J&K Elections
Samajwadi Party Reveals Candidates for Key UP By-elections
Congress decides to set up technical team to look into complaints, discrepancies in EVMs as alleged by party candidates in Haryana.