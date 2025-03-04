Independent Candidates Shine in Teachers' MLC Elections

In a significant political development, independent candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili emerged victorious in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' MLC elections. The election, marked by a high voter turnout of 93.55% in Nalgonda, was conducted smoothly without any reported incidents, according to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy.

The elections, held on February 27 and with votes counted on March 3, saw a keen contest in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Alapati Rajendra Prasad clinched victory in the Krishna-Guntur MLC election, promising to deliver on the party's manifesto with government support.

Amidst these victories, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu emphasized delivering on welfare pledges announced in the TDP manifesto, reaffirming his commitment to the 'Swarn Andhra - Vision 2047' initiative. Naidu outlined extensive pension reforms, increased welfare provision, and the revival of Anna Canteens, while stressing that opposition status is a public decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)