AEPC Partners with SECL to Empower 400 Candidates through Tailoring Training

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and South Eastern Coalfield Ltd (SECL) have joined forces to enhance skills among 400 individuals from economically weaker sections of society. The initiative aims to boost employment prospects through specialized training.

Under the recently signed memorandum of understanding, AEPC will establish training hubs in Chattisgarh's districts of Bishrampur, Sohagpur, and Korba. Additional residential training will be provided at the ATDC Campus located in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

Out of the total 400 candidates, 300 will be trained as self-employed tailors, while 100 will receive training in apparel manufacturing technology, paving the way for improved livelihoods and industry potential.

