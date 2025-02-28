AEPC Partners with SECL to Empower 400 Candidates through Tailoring Training
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has signed an agreement with South Eastern Coalfield Ltd (SECL) to provide skill training to 400 individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Training centers will be established in Chattisgarh, with further training at ATDC Chhindwara Campus, focusing on tailoring and apparel technology.
- Country:
- India
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and South Eastern Coalfield Ltd (SECL) have joined forces to enhance skills among 400 individuals from economically weaker sections of society. The initiative aims to boost employment prospects through specialized training.
Under the recently signed memorandum of understanding, AEPC will establish training hubs in Chattisgarh's districts of Bishrampur, Sohagpur, and Korba. Additional residential training will be provided at the ATDC Campus located in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.
Out of the total 400 candidates, 300 will be trained as self-employed tailors, while 100 will receive training in apparel manufacturing technology, paving the way for improved livelihoods and industry potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Expands Shivpuri Airstrip for Enhanced Connectivity
Madhya Pradesh Takes Flight: Promoting Drone Technology through New Policy
Decades Later, Controversial Chemical Waste Disposal Sparks Protests in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh's Delayed Appeals Under Supreme Court Scrutiny
Madhya Pradesh Anchors India’s First GCC Policy