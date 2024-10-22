Controversy Brews Over Nawab Malik's Candidature in Maharashtra Elections

BJP leader Ashish Shelar has publicly declared his party's opposition to NCP leader Nawab Malik's candidacy in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

Shelar, who presides over the Mumbai BJP, emphasized the party's stance against affiliating with anyone associated with notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. "We cannot condone allowing Malik a ticket," he told a news outlet. "Our party will take a separate stance," he asserted.

Reports have emerged indicating that Malik, an incumbent MLA from Anushakti Nagar, might consider contesting from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar while his daughter Sana, seeking her electoral debut, could run in the Anushakti Nagar constituency. Malik, previously a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was arrested in 2022 in a case involving Dawood and his associates. Released on bail for medical reasons in July, Malik joined the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, despite disapproval from BJP allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)