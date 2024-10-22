Left Menu

Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Netanyahu's Residence

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Although no casualties were reported, the group's spokesman signaled potential future attacks. The incident occurred at Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, raising tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:14 IST
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah has openly claimed responsibility for the recent drone attack targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, a bold move that has heightened tensions in the region.

Speaking in Beirut on Tuesday, Hezbollah's chief spokesman, Mohammed Afif, stated that the group was behind the attack over the weekend. He further hinted that similar attempts could be expected in the future, asserting that the battlefields are 'between us.' The attack reportedly aimed at Netanyahu's house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea.

According to Netanyahu's office, neither the Prime Minister nor his wife was present at the time of the attack. It remains unclear if the residence sustained any significant damage. The incident is the latest in a series of escalations between Hezbollah and Israeli authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

