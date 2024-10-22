Markets Waver Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty

Global stocks faced another day of losses on Tuesday as investors weighed in on the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election, which has raised questions about economic policies and interest rate adjustments.

In the U.S., major indexes such as the S&P 500 and the Dow recorded declines, attributed largely to underperformance in industrials, materials, and financial sectors. The Nasdaq remained relatively stable, despite erratic trading sessions.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 recorded a slight dip, while globally, stocks continued their downward trend. Market players are closely observing the election campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, who are both focusing on increased spending, stirring concerns over growing deficits.

