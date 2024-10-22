Left Menu

Markets Waver Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty

Global shares dipped as markets grappled with uncertainty ahead of the U.S. election and potential interest rate cuts. U.S. indexes fell, with the Dow dropping 0.41%. Vice President Kamala Harris marginally led over Donald Trump in polls. Interest rate cut expectations remained high with FedWatch odds at 92%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:34 IST
Markets Waver Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks faced another day of losses on Tuesday as investors weighed in on the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election, which has raised questions about economic policies and interest rate adjustments.

In the U.S., major indexes such as the S&P 500 and the Dow recorded declines, attributed largely to underperformance in industrials, materials, and financial sectors. The Nasdaq remained relatively stable, despite erratic trading sessions.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 recorded a slight dip, while globally, stocks continued their downward trend. Market players are closely observing the election campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, who are both focusing on increased spending, stirring concerns over growing deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024