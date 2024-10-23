Left Menu

AAP Mobilizes for Punjab Bypolls with Star-Studded Campaign

Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party strategizes for the upcoming November 23 bypoll in four assembly segments. Key leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, focus on addressing public issues to secure victory. The campaign features prominent party figures, emphasizing a strong voter engagement strategy.

Chandigarh | Updated: 23-10-2024
AAP Mobilizes for Punjab Bypolls with Star-Studded Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), currently the ruling party in Punjab, convened a meeting on Wednesday to formulate a campaign strategy for the upcoming November 23 bypoll. This political event involves four key assembly segments, necessitating focused preparation and adept leadership.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's national general secretary, Sandeep Pathak, led the discussions, attended by party candidates. Mann expressed optimism, asserting that the party intends to clinch all four seats by prioritizing the electorate's concerns and highlighting their candidates' work.

Pathak critiqued the opposing BJP, accusing them of deploying unsavory political tactics concerning the paddy purchase issue. Meanwhile, AAP rolled out a list of 40 star campaigners, including prominent figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Mann, to spearhead their election efforts in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

