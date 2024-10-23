BRICS Leaders Demand Ceasefire and Hostage Release Amid Gaza Crisis

Leaders of the BRICS countries have called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, citing the need for the release of hostages on both sides. At the 16th summit in Kazan, they denounced Israel's military actions as causing mass civilian deaths and infrastructure destruction.

The Kazan Declaration strongly condemned an Israeli airstrike on Iran's Syrian consulate, emphasizing humanitarian concerns, and highlighting the gravity of the situation with over 42,000 deaths in Gaza due to Israeli actions over the past year. The declaration also supported efforts for a ceasefire and reviewed potential impacts of further escalation.

Moreover, the summit stressed adherence to international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions. It called for restraint from all parties to avoid increasing tensions, reaffirmed commitment to the two-state solution for Palestine, and condemned attacks on UN personnel in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)