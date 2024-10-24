France Hosts Global Conference to Rally Aid for Lebanon Amid Crisis

France is staging an international conference aiming to secure humanitarian and military aid for Lebanon, currently embroiled in conflict with Israel and Hezbollah militants. The Paris-based event is also an effort to bolster Lebanon's sovereignty and institutional framework.

The conference comes amidst criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron over his continually adapting diplomatic posture in the Middle East. Critics argue that inconsistencies in his approach could compromise his effectiveness in the region.

Despite these challenges, France's historical connections with Lebanon, a former colony, and its significant diplomatic influence, place it in a pivotal role to coordinate international efforts aimed at addressing the extensive needs of war-torn Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)