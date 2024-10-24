Maharashtra Elections: MVA Alliance Finalizes 85 Seat Distribution
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, including Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT), will contest 85 seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the consensus, emphasizing the alliance's unity ahead of the November elections.
Raut, following discussions with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, assured the public that the seat-sharing formula would be finalized by the evening, addressing any discrepancies in previous lists. He emphasized the need for the elections to proceed without any obstacles.
As the election date approaches, the Shiv Sena (UBT) released a list of 65 candidates, including Aaditya Thackeray, who will run for the Worli assembly constituency. The ruling Mahayuti alliance and the MVA are gearing up for the polls, with nominations starting for the November 20 election.
