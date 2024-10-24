Aditya Thackeray Vows to Tackle Unemployment and 'Maharashtra Loot' as He Files Nomination for Worli Seat

Aditya Thackeray, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, embarked on a spirited road show and offered prayers at a local temple on Thursday before formally filing his nomination to contest from the Worli assembly constituency. In his remarks at the temple, Thackeray emphasized his readiness to file the nomination, underscoring the significance of divine blessings in his political journey.

The young leader committed to tackling key issues plaguing Maharashtra, notably unemployment and alleged misappropriations of state resources. 'My goal is to eradicate unemployment,' Thackeray declared, 'Maharashtra is being looted, and I aim to put a stop to this,' articulating his primary objectives if elected.

Thackeray projected confidence in reclaiming the Worli seat, mentioning the enthusiastic support he receives. 'I am confident the people will bless me as we are on the cusp of forming the government in Maharashtra,' Thackeray stated. He took a firm stance against Eknath Shinde and the BJP, accusing them of 'looting Maharashtra.'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant lauded Thackeray's past contributions, expressing belief in his ability to secure another victory. 'Aditya Thackeray's work is recognized statewide and internationally,' Sawant claimed, affirming Thackeray's broad appeal.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is increasingly vibrant, as Shiv Sena (UBT) revealed its initial list of 65 candidates. Among the anticipated contests is Kedhar Dighe, nephew of Anand Dighe, against CM Eknath Shinde in the Kopri-Panchpakhadi constituency. Key figures such as Sunil Raut, Rajan Vichare, Dipesh Mhatre, and Vaishali Sooryavanshi are also in the electoral fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)