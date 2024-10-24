Left Menu

Bushra Bibi's Release Marks Significant Legal Victory

Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been released from prison following nine months of incarceration related to the illegal sale of state gifts. Her release comes as the biggest legal relief for Khan and his family, amidst ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan.

Bushra Bibi, the spouse of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, secured her release from prison on Thursday. This occurred a day after she was granted bail concerning a case linked to the illegal sale of state gifts, concluding approximately nine months of detention.

Local TV broadcasts captured footage of supporters celebrating her release, showering rose petals on the SUVs escorting her from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where Khan remains incarcerated. Bibi still faces legal challenges, including accusations tied to land acquisition from a real estate developer.

Bushra Bibi's release marks a significant legal victory for Khan and his family amid Pakistan's political turbulence. Accusations against Khan, claimed to be politically motivated, have led to heightened tension with the government and military powers, amplifying the nation's political unrest.

