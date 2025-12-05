Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Kerala: Allegations and Accusations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress of protecting its expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces multiple sexual assault allegations. He highlights similar issues with Congress leaders Eldhose Kunnappilly and M Vincent. Further, Vijayan addresses accusations against CPI(M) leaders regarding the Sabarimala case and MP John Brittas's role in the PM SHRI MoU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:26 IST
Amidst a flurry of allegations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed fingers at the Congress party, accusing it of safeguarding its expelled MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, from arrest. Mamkootathil faces multiple grievous allegations of sexual assault, with the law closing in as the police intensify their efforts to arrest him.

The Chief Minister did not hold back, naming other Congress legislators, Eldhose Kunnappilly and M Vincent, who face similar accusations yet continue within the party's fold. This has sparked debates on political hypocrisy, with Vijayan counterattacking Congress for claims against CPI(M) related to Sabarimala and rape charges against MLA M Mukesh.

Vijayan also addressed the contentious claim from the Leader of Opposition about an illicit alliance between CPI(M) and BJP, clarifying that MP John Brittas was working in Kerala's interest, particularly concerning the PM SHRI MoU signing, a narrative vehemently denied by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

