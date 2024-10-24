Political Shake-Up: Sameer Bhujbal Quits NCP to Contest for Nandgaon Seat
Mumbai NCP president Sameer Bhujbal resigned from the party, announcing his intention to contest the upcoming assembly polls from Nandgaon as an independent. This decision was made to avoid conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Bhujbal will file his nomination on October 28.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Mumbai NCP President Sameer Bhujbal resigned from his post on Thursday. He announced his independent candidacy for the forthcoming assembly elections from the Nandgaon constituency in Nashik.
Bhujbal's exit is seen as a strategic move to circumvent any friction within the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. He will be challenging the Shiv Sena's sitting MLA Suhas Kande in the forthcoming contest.
Demonstrating political tact, Bhujbal emphasized that he left the party to safeguard the alliance's integrity. Meanwhile, his uncle, senior NCP figure Chhagan Bhujbal, competes for his traditional stronghold in Yevala, and cousin Pankaj Bhujbal recently assumed the role of governor-nominated MLC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jyotiraditya Scindia Defends Ladli Behna Yojana Amidst Shiv Sena Criticism
Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Controversy with Alleged Remark
Showdown in Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Dussehra Duel
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance: Ready for Election Flight and Fight
Parted ways with BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally.